The beginning of spring brings with it the traditional holiday of the spring break in American universities. The tradition involves traveling to the south of the country, mostly to the city of Miami, to enjoy the good weather and be part of the hundreds of parties that take place there.

This yearDespite the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than half a million US citizens, nor it has been an exception and thousands of students have traveled to the coastal city “generating a level of chaos and disorder impossible to control”, as the first mayor, Dan Gelber, has assured.

Therefore, to prevent the mass celebration of public events and to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus from increasing, The authorities have decreed a state of emergency and a curfew from 8:00 p.m..

“If you come here and want to let yourself go, don’t come. We have police everywhere and we are going to keep order. If you come here to lose consciousness, go somewhere else. We don’t love you ”, Gelber has warned in the CNN.

“An unsustainable situation”

The massive arrival of young people wanting to party has forced the authorities to take a series of additional restrictions that have been welcomed by the citizens of Miami. These include the closure of the bridges that connect Miami with Miami Beach between 10:00 p.m. and 06:00 a.m., only allowing local citizens, employees and guests of hotels in the area.

“The situation was unsustainable”Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said. Incidents caused by visitors, most of whom were not wearing a mask, have been repeated every day. “One night there was a stampede and a chair battle between the students,” Clements lamented.

On alert since the Super Bowl

The island of Miami Beach is in the middle alert for the increase in mobility since the Super Bowl was held in the state of Florida on February 3. Since then, the achievement of various festive events has led the authorities to increase the number of police officers guarding the city.

“We have arrested more than 900 people and, of them, 300 have committed serious offenses”explains a report from the Miami Beach Police Department.

Situation in the United States

Since the beginning of the pandemic, The United States is around 30 million infections and has exceeded 542,000 victims of the disease. The data for the last day report 33,645 new infections and 432 deaths.

With these figures, the United States ranks as the country most affected by the coronavirus in both the number of infections and the number of victims. What’s more, the state of Florida, where Miami Beach is located, has registered 2.01 million infections and 29 victims. 11.85% of the positives in the last day have taken place in the southern state of the country.