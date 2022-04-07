Barcelona’s visit to Frankfurt has unleashed madness among Eintracht fans. In fact, from the German club itself they acknowledge that they have received such a large number of requests to be able to be at Deutsche Bank Park tonight that five stadiums could have been filled. The situation has overflowed all the limits of logic, since there is open talk of 250,000 requests to watch tonight’s game, in a field where the maximum capacity is 51,000 people.

But the madness has not been framed exclusively in the first leg: the club has a total of 25,000 requests from fans to be next week in the second leg at the Camp Noustill without knowing the result of tonight’s match, just for the satisfaction of visiting Barcelona and incidentally seeing a match at the Camp Nou.

This avalanche of requests has forced the club to start screening ticket requests, since the limit it has is five thousandalthough tickets can be obtained through other channels, as happened in the round of 16 match against Galatasaray, where there were more than five thousand Turkish fans at the Camp Nou watching the match, as could be seen by the high number of shirts oranges that flooded some areas of the Camp Nou stands.

Eintracht is already working hard to charter a significant number of special charter planes to Barcelona on the same day as the match, as well as a fleet of coaches for the ‘brave’ to Barcelona.

The possibility that a large number of German fans without a ticket will end up coming has forced the authorities to declare the match on Thursday, April 14, as high risk.