SOCCER

Yet another episode of violence in French football. The match valid for the last day of Ligue 2 between Bordeaux and Rodez was suspended in the second half, after a player from the away team, Lucas Buades, was attacked by a Girondin ultra. Buades was celebrating the 1-0 goal that deprived Bordeaux of their last chances of promotion under the curve occupied by home fans. The player remained on the ground for a few minutes before being taken to hospital: according to the French media he suffered a concussion. Bordeaux, in addition to the game lost at the table, risks a penalty and several matches behind closed doors.



00:26