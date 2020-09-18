The Romanian team FCSB -former Steaua of Bucharest- that at the beginning of the match only had 13 field players and a goalkeeper available since another nine footballers tested positive for COVID-19 he suffered a great deal to advance to the next round of the Europa League.

It was a real madness against the Serbian team TSC Backa Topola. Twelve goals were seen in the ninety minutes of regulation time plus the extra 30 minutes of extra time. Finally, the FCSB managed to eliminate its opponent on the fifth shot of the penalty shoot-out. And that the locals did not make it easy, they already had nine players and still managed to sign the tie.

TSC Backa Topola went ahead quickly with two goals in the 11th minute (Milicevic) and in the 14th minute (Duronjic) but the Romanians did not wrinkle and Coman, at 25 minutes, and Dan, after returning from the locker room, made it 2-2. By then, the locals would have already suffered the first expulsion from the match (Ponjevic). The other was in overtime and even so they managed to equal the visitors’ goals twice in the 120 minutes of regulation time. It was a gesture of honor, although without a prize.

And that when everything seemed lost for the Serbian club when Balaz, in the 93rd minute, scored in his own goal. However, football is surprising and on the next play Tomanovic led the game in extra time with 4-4 on the scoreboard. It was in the next 30 minutes when the crash was already a runner, due to the fatigue of both teams. Another four goals were scored, two per band but the game was headed for penalties. Finally, the local Banjac could not score the third pitch and the FCSB had a crazy and historic tie, which they will never forget.