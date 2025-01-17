



Surrounded by microphones and the object of the gaze of the numerous passengers in transit through the international airport of EzeizaAnder Herrera (35 years old) did not lose his smile. The Spanish player landed this past Wednesday in Buenos Aires to fulfill the dream of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only