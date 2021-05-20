Beyond the few or many interventions he had and the marketing or fanaticism that earned him the award for Best Player of the Match that delivered the official televising of the duel between River Plate and Independent Santa Fe for the Copa Libertadores, the truth is that the incredible match left Enzo Pérez as a historical pearl while cutting off. And his shirt became all the rage.

Because it was the one they put on their children, who surprised the improvised goalkeeper when he returned home and found them dressed from head to toe in the fluorescent green goalkeeper uniform, the number 24 and their last name.

The little Pia, who put on his gloves, and Enzo (like dad), they waited for the goalkeeper dressed like him. Pérez had the pleasure of arriving home with the formation sheet that is usually posted in the locker room anteroom. Will you put it in a painting?

The craze for the new arch reinforcement also led many fans to find your diver just like the player’s kids had done. Since it was known that the ex-students would stop, in the networks millionaire fans began to ask for the jacket or simply to express their desire to have the “relic” of the night.

Enzo Pérez and his sons

And immediately there were those who showed their opportunism: from the same night on Wednesday, publications could be found in Mercadolibre of vendors who made the shirt with the name and number of Pérez available to the fans. The striking thing was the price: About 35,000 pesos!

The figure scares: it’s more than triple than what is sold in the official adidas store ($ 11,499 for the men’s version, although there is a cheaper one made with recycled materials for $ 7,999).

And yet, despite the staggering demand from the seller, in a few minutes he had sold several and had to pause the post for running out of stock. And it didn’t take long for new sellers to show up with the product.

Enzo Pérez goalkeeper’s shirt in Mercadolibre.

But that was not the most incredible thing (although perhaps it was for what the River Plate players paid). At the beginning of this Thursday, there were new products: they were already available the sublimated mug and the Enzo Pérez doll goalkeeper! The latter, at a much more mundane price: 600 pesos. The fury does not stop.

The mug of Enzo Pérez, “goalkeeper” of River Plate.