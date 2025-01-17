Madness with Cristiano Ronaldo in Uruguay: one of the most famous monuments in the country, popularly known as ‘The Fingers’, has appeared vandalized this Friday with a message of love addressed to the Portuguesewhich has led to the arrest of a woman.

The detainee, who was transferred to the Prefecture, wrote with pink and yellow paint the phrase ‘I love you CR7’accompanying it with hearts, on the monument that the Chilean artist Mario Irarrázabal installed in 1982 on Brava beach in the Punta del Este resort, the epicenter of social activity during the summer season.

The mayor of Punta del Este, Javier Carballal, has explained to the media that the estimated cost of restoration of the monument is 170,000 Uruguayan pesos (about $8,200).

“We are working to have a protector that will make cleaning easier“said Carballal, who regretted the incident and asked to take care of the sculpture, which he defined as “heritage” and as “one of the main tourist spots” of the city Uruguayan coast.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced Uruguay in the last two World Cups wearing the Portuguese national team shirt. In Russia 2018, the light blue eliminated the Europeans in the round of 16, after a 2-1 victory with two goals from Edinson Cavani, with whom the Portuguese ‘7’ left a nice image of sportsmanship when helping him leave the field after being injured. Four years later, Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in the group stage in Qatar, with goals from Bruno Fernández.