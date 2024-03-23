The box office and media success (not so much at the Oscars) of 'Barbie' has caused a global fever for the blonde doll and for pink in general. From all over the world there are mentions and allusions to the Mattel star, to the point that a kind of economic bubble has been created that affects the automobile market. And, specifically, the aspect of personalized license plates.

Unlike what happens in Spain, where the format, letters and numbers placed on identification plates are completely regulated and limited, in other countries it can be personalized. There are countless examples of people who have decided that your license plate contains a messagea declaration of love or, simply, a show of admiration.

That is why, as they explain at Autocasion.com, getting your own unique license plate has become an investment object. Proof of this is the record that was broken in 2023 with a license plate with the number 7, only with that, which It was auctioned for 14 million euros.

The passion for 'Barbie' has not reached that point but there is hope that a possible buyer will appear who is willing to bid at auction for the license plate 'BAR 8IE'if someone finally decides to do it.

It is only available in the UK and may in fact become the most expensive board sold there. According to the auction house behind this operation, Absolute Reg, they expect it to reach a price of 1.1 million euros. Besides, It will be valid for any vehicle registered there since January 1, 1967.

What does the Spanish regulations say?



That a car can circulate completely legally with a 'BAR 8IE' showing off on their identification is something that can never be seen in Spain. In fact, it is one of the reasons why there are no vowels on license plates, to avoid the construction of bad or inappropriate words (ETA, PIS, ANO…). There are also no Ñ or Q, to avoid graphic confusion with N or O, nor are there any compounds such as 'CH' or 'LL'

The standard establishes that car license plates must be composed of four numbers and three letters, which advance alphabetically.