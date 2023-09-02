The former lover of French Champagne magnate Pierre Emmanuel Taittinger, 70, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence for harassment. The woman, Samira L., 48, allegedly chased him with a knife and threatened to emasculate and kill him.

The woman also verbally harassed Taittinger’s wife and daughter and another alleged mistress. The first complaint came in 2017. But the two had a relationship from 2011 to 2014, which then gradually degraded. They first met when the 40-year-old acted as an accounting consultant at the French tycoon’s company. Over time, an intimate relationship was born between the two who decided to meet once a week with him who went to visit her in a luxury apartment for which he paid the rent.

Samira has revealed details and heavy allegations about their sex life. According to her account, he would have manipulated her in her years by pushing her to drink heavily and then take her to sex clubs in Paris and choose men for her. “She chose the clothes, the make-up, the hair removal and the men I should have sex with,” she said in court, declaring that she too was raped in one of the night clubs.

In 2014, the woman began to be increasingly pressured against Taittinger by sending him messages with death threats if he did not immediately leave his wife to be with her. In the courtroom, the woman confessed to having persecuted him “because she felt abused and manipulated when he broke off their relationship”.