There is scandal at the beginning of the Olympic Games following the disaster that took place at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the city of Saint Étienne. The Argentina vs. Morocco match resumed an hour and a half after the action seemed to have ended with Cristian Medina’s goal.

Argentina was losing 2-1 in his debut in the Olympic Games, the referee Glenn Nyberg added 15 minutes as a substitute due to a series of events: from players who feigned injury, to the invasion of Moroccan fans.

In the 115th minute, Cristian Medina scored the equaliser for Argentina at 2-2, which seemed to save a point at the Olympic Games. While the Albiceleste players celebrated the goal, some Moroccan fans threw firecrackers and bottles at them and invaded the pitch.

The action seemed to have ended there. In fact, the equaliser from Argentina It sparked a wave of criticism around the world for the extra time given by the referee.

But the global scandal exploded an hour and a half later, when it seemed that the meeting had ended. The organisation confirmed that the match had been suspended and Argentina’s goal was being reviewed by the VAR.

Almost two hours after what happened and with a stadium without fans, who also believed that the match was over, the players went out onto the field to warm up before resuming the match.

The 22 players warmed up briefly, waiting for the referee’s decision. After much hesitation, the referee disallowed the goal and Argentina lost the game against Morocco 2-1, in an unprecedented situation worldwide.

The match was resumed behind closed doors after the referee’s decision and another three minutes of added time were played. In the end, Morocco won Group B of the Olympic Games in a match that will go down in football history for its shameful events.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS