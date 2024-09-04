Karol G’s song ‘Si antes te hubiera conocido’ has gone viral on TikTok. Many lovers use the song to accompany social content of couples. But, in reality, it is not romantic. The Colombian singer, in fact, talks about an unrequited love because the boy in question is already engaged.

“Qué hubiera sido? Si antes te hubiera conocido,” goes the first line of the hit, which in Italian means: ‘what would have happened if I had met you before?’. Karol G goes on to sing, “por un besito hago cualquier cosa, la novia suya me pone celosa y aunque es hermosa,” which means: “for a kiss, I’d do anything, his girlfriend makes me jealous, even if she’s beautiful.”

In the chorus the artist sings about the feeling of jealousy: “She’s not going to treat you like me, she’s not going to kiss you like me, she’s not as rich as me, she’s shy and I’m not”, which translated into Italian is: “She won’t treat you like me, she won’t kiss you like me, she’s not sexy like me, she’s shy and I’m not”. But the favorite part of most couples who use sound for videos is “yo me caso contigo, mi nombre suena bien con tu apellido ‘toy esperando el primer descuido pa’ presentarte como mi marido”, which means: “I’m marrying you, my name sounds good with your surname, I’m waiting for the first misstep to introduce you as my husband”.

From one success to another. Karol G duetted with Andrea Bocelli in the iconic song ‘Vivo per lei’, which in Spanish becomes ‘Vivo por ella’. The reinterpretation of the single is part of the tenor’s next album, out on October 25 and which will celebrate his 30-year career.