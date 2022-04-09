The BLOODIOUS GAMES title will have a physical edition for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Horror video games have been one of the most prolific in the industry. Although the genre continues to have exponents like Resident Evil, which have not stopped releasing new installments, supported by a large community of fans, sagas like Silent Hill have not suffered the same fate. The new game of BLOODY GAMES drinks from many of these classic references of the genre to give the players a hard time.

MADiSON is a game of first person psychological horror that promises a haunting and compelling narrative. “What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room with your hands covered in blood?” This is the premise that the studio proposes to help Luca to survive the brutal torture which he is facing.

The Nintendo Switch version will arrive about a month laterThe title has confirmed its release date for next June 24 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and as confirmed Gematsu, the Nintendo Switch version will arrive around a month later. The game will have a physical edition in Spain by Meridiem Gamesa ‘Possessed Edition‘ that will arrive for the launch of PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

This edition will feature a art book and ritual cardsaccompanied by the Possessed Camera DLC, which will include a number of different skins for the retro camera that Luca employs within the game. With the Possessed Edition we will also receive additional digital gifts. If you like horror games, don’t miss the 30 minutes of gameplay of The Quarry, the new from the creators of Until Dawn.

