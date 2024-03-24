Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Australian Madison Black won the women's open category title in the 74 km bicycle race, within the “11th edition” of the “Nad Al Sheba Cycle”, after finishing the race in 1:45:46 hours, and she was followed by Egyptian Ibtisam Zayed in 1:45. :46 hours”, Kazakh Amutzanova Mukhabat.

In the amateur category for citizens, Farouk Mahmoud Abdullah won first place, after finishing the race in 1:34:45 hours, followed by Saeed Qaher and Khaled Ibrahim Ali (1:34:47 hours), and in the amateur category for female citizens, Farah Al Marri won first place. 1:51:47 hours,” followed by Aisha Foulad, “2:01:28 hours,” and Ghaya Al Mahrezi, “2:01:29 hours.”

In the combined category for citizens, Qaid Abdullah Saeed won first place (1:35:52 hours), and in the community category for female citizens, Fatima Khalfan Al Dhaheri won first place (2:01:34 hours), and in the category of senior citizens and residents for women, American Nettese won. Linton first place (2:15:38 hours).

In volleyball, “Al-Jawareh” beat “HMS” 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19), and Frenchman Faure-Thio “Al-Jawareh” won the award for best player in the match, and “Zabeel 2” also won. » over “The King” 3-1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-22, 28-26), and the Belarusian Valda Davskiba “Zabeel 2” won the award for best player in the match.

On the other hand, the competition for qualification tickets to the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Basketball Championship currently being held in the Dubai Club for People of Determination hall has heated up, due to the closeness of points between the teams in each group.

The third day witnessed the victory of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) over the Roads and Transport Authority 32-26 in the first group, and the Dubai Police General Command over Dubai Municipality 30-25 within the same group, in a strong confrontation whose results changed several times in the last minute, and the Authority’s team came out on top. Al-Ittihad tops the group with 6 points with full marks in 3 matches, followed by Dubai Police (5 points) from two wins and a loss, DEWA third with the same score, and Dubai Municipality fourth with 5 points from winning a match and losing 3 matches, and finished its matches in the round. The first and fifth are the Road Authority, which lost 3 matches and was officially eliminated from the tournament before the final round.

The Dubai Courts team succeeded in continuing its victories, by defeating Al Bustan Center and Residence 14-10, after the first half ended in a 4-4 draw, while the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services team won over Mai Dubai 25-9, thus the ambulance topped the group standings with 6 points and the mark. It was followed by Mai Dubai with 6 points from two wins and two losses, Dubai Courts with 5 points, Al Bustan with 4 points from 3 matches, and the Community Development Authority with 3 points with a loss in 3 matches and was officially eliminated from the tournament.

The Tug of War Championship continues, witnessing 16 matches in the three categories of the tournament, which are the government departments and institutions category, the community category, and the junior category.