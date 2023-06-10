It was unveiled at the Future Game Show Madison VR, version for VR viewers of what is considered one of the scariest horror games ever. The game will come out on pc And PSVR2.

Let’s see the trailer (which doesn’t really show much):

If you want more information about the game, read our review of Madison, where we wrote:

MADiSON is a good horror title, above all thanks to its never trivial puzzles, which recall those of classic graphic adventures, rather than Amnesia titles. So expect to have some thinking about what to do and to have to solve puzzles that require a lot of lateral thinking, as well as observation skills. Too bad for the problems listed in the review, which do not allow it to reach the excellence it could have aspired to.