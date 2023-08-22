The last oval of the year

After a two-week break from the last event of the season at the Nashville Street Circuit, IndyCar will return this weekend for the fourth and final time in the championship on a Oval. In the appointment valid for the third last round of 2023teams and riders will stop at the Madison circuit, known as Gateway Motorsports Parkfor the Bommarito 500. A round that could prove decisive for the fate of the championship standings, which at the moment sees the Spaniard Alex Palou in the lead.

How to get there

The 2021 champion, who also seems close to breaking the agreement with McLaren which tied him to the role of starting driver in IndyCar and as the third driver in the Formula 1 team in 2024, in fact presents himself with 539 points in your pocket, 101 more compared to those of Scott Dixon. The New Zealander, winner in Nashville for the first time this season, will therefore have to express the best of his potential not only to catch up on the championship leader, but also to defend second place from Josef Newgarden, only four lengths behind.

The circuit and TV schedules

Inaugurated at the end of the 1960s, the Madison track was initially a real permanent track, which underwent a change in 1985. Home to other US championships, above all NASCAR, in the two-year period 1995-1996 however works were carried out to transform the circuit in an oval, with the annexed approach of IndyCar in 2001. Exiting the calendar in 2003, the series was readmitted only in 2017, to then remain there without interruption since then. The upcoming event, scheduled from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 August, will see live television broadcast in Italy on Sky Sports Arena at 9.30pm on Sundayswith free practice and qualifying exclusively on Indy Car Liveavailable in streaming on the official website of the competition.