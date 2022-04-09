Bloodium Games has announced the release date of MADiSON. First-person psychological horror will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PC (via Steam and GOG) starting in June 24, as well as on Nintendo Switch over the summer. The news did not end here, because thephysical edition Possessed Edition for PS5 and PS4 and released a new trailer, which you can view in the player above.

MADiSON’s physical Possessed Edition for PS5 and PS4 will be released by Perp Games and will include several digital bonuses with the Possessed Camera DLC, including official wallpapers and ritual cards.

MADiSON is a first person horror with a psychological and supernatural cut, presented for the first time at the Gamescom 2021 Future Games Show. The game is based on the use of a camera capable of connecting the human world with that of spirits, a mechanic that will have a fundamental role in the dynamics of game.

“What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room, with your hands covered in blood? Play as Luca and endure the brutal torture of MADiSON, a demon who forced him to continue a bloody ritual started decades ago, causing him to commit acts abominable. Will you be able to finish this sinister ceremony? ” “Each character in MADiSON has a shocking story that blends seamlessly with the main narrative. Watch your step and be careful not to attract unwanted attention. You won’t be alone.”reads the official description of the game.