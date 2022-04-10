Announced at Gamescom last year in Cologne, MADiSON has just received a new, disturbing trailer that sets the release date for June 24, 2022, and will arrive on all platforms on that date, except for the Nintendo Switch version, which will be missed in June but will arrive a few weeks later. late.

From the page on Steam it reads that MADiSON is a psychological horror in which we find ourselves impersonating Luca, a man forced to a brutal torture by the demon who gives the game its title, and we are called to find a way to stop the terrible rituals that our alter ego is forced to conduct.

The game description reads as follows: “MADiSON is a first-person psychological horror game that offers an immersive and terrifying experience. With the help of an instant camera, connect the human world with the afterlife, take pictures and develop them by shaking them. Solve puzzles, explore your surroundings and, above all, survive. “