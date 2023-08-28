Madison 2023, the order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS 1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 260 rounds 2 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren +22.225 3 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD +22.727 4 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren +1 turn 5 Scott McLaughlin Penske +1 turn 6 Colton Hertha Andretti +1 turn 7 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi +1 turn 8 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren +1 turn 9 Will Power Penske +1 turn 10 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +1 turn 11 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter +1 turn 12 Romain Grosjean Andretti +1 turn 13 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt +1 turn 14 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ed Carpenter +1 turn 15 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti +1 turn 16 Conor Daly Meyer Shank +1 turn 17 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman +1 turn 18 Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank +2 turns 19 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti +2 turns 20 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman +2 turns 21 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD +2 turns 22 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger +2 turns 23 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank +2 turns 24 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter +3 turns 25 Josef Newgarden Penske Retired 26 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi Retired 27 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger Retired 28 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt Retired

Race report

Weekend still full of surprises in the third last round of the IndyCar championship, held in the Italian evening on the World Wide Technology Raceway circuit in Madison, Illinois. A test that, even before the race, had reserved surprises with numerous penalties inflicted on leading drivers, guilty of having replaced the engine. Among these, the leader of the championship standings Alex Palouslipped to 14th, as well as his pursuer Scott Dixon, 16th at the start. Sentences that didn’t even spare Scott McLaughlin, author of the best time in qualifying but also relegated. In this way, pole position ended up in the hands of Josef Newgardenwho was presented with a golden opportunity: that of reducing the delay from Palou and at the same time that of becoming the first driver in IndyCar history to win on all oval circuits in the course of a season, Gateway being the fourth and last appointment on this type of track.

A goal that actually seemed to be in Newgarden’s hands, at least judging from the start (with the yellow flags displayed immediately on the first lap due to Pedersen’s accident) and from the following 113 laps, during which the American of Penske firmly maintained the lead of the race in front of O’Ward and Herta, previously authors of a good battle for the second place after the excellent sprint at the start of Malukas. With the second pit stops occurring shortly after the 100th of the 260 total laps, the story of the race suddenly changed at the 123rd lapaccomplice the Takuma Sato incident. The Japanese, who ended up against the barriers, in fact prompted most of the drivers to return to the pits for the third stop, unlike Dixon. The latter, provisional leader of the race at that moment, in fact took advantage of the yellow flags to subsequently make the second stop, thus opting for fuel savings and rejoining ahead of O’Ward and Newgarden. At the restart (in addition to the risk of contact between the latter), the New Zealander did not return to the pits for 70 laps, thus ensuring the leadership following the stops of his direct opponents due to the effect of the less stop.

A historic oval run will come to an end.@josefnewgarden has damage to the right rear toe link after contact with the wall. 📺: NBC & Peacock#INDYCAR // #Bommarito500 pic.twitter.com/2QD2zezVur — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 27, 2023

In all of this, the other twist took place just under 50 laps from the checkered flag, with Newgarden crashing into the barriers after going off the trajectory, retiring from the race. In this way, the Penske driver mathematically loses any chance of being able to fight for the world title in the last two races of the season. Dixon, on the other hand, did not miss a beat, who with the excellent strategy of the Chip Ganassi team conquered the his second win of the season, as well as his second in a rowbefore Pato O’Ward and David Malukas. The leader of the standings also takes advantage of the retirement Alex Palou, 7th at the finish line and now with a lead of .. points right from Dixon.

IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Madison 2023 (Round 15)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi 565 2 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 491 3 Josef Newgarden Penske 440 4 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren 429 5 Scott McLaughlin Penske 426 6 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi 397 7 Will Power Penske 388 8 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman 343 9 Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 339 10 Colton Hertha Andretti 331 11 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti 327 12 Romain Grosjean Andretti 253 13 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 246 14 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman 241 15 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter 218 16 Callum Ilott Juncos Hollinger 216 17 David Malukas Dale Coyne with HMD 195 18 Marcus Armstrong Chip Ganassi 179 19 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank 177 20 Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt 170 21 Agustin Canapino Juncos Hollinger 151 22 Jack Harvey Rahal Letterman 146 23 Devlin DeFrancesco Andretti 145 24 Conor Daly Meyer Shank 120 25 Sting Ray Robb Dale Coyne with HMD 113 26 Benjamin Pedersen AJ Foyt 102 27 Simon Pagenaud Meyer Shank 88 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Dreyer & Reinbold 86 29 Takuma Sato Chip Ganassi 65 30 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter 40 31 Linus Lundqvist Meyer Shank 18 32 Tony Canaan Arrow McLaren 13 33 Marco Andretti Andretti 5 34 Tom Blomqvist Meyer Shank 5 35 RC Enerson AJ Foyt 5

Next appointment

With the parenthesis on ovals closed this year, IndyCar will be back on track in the next two weeks to complete the 2023 season. Consequently, from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September, the series will arrive in Oregon for the Portland round, which could prove to be decisive for the assignment of the title. Otherwise, the season will decide the name of this year’s champion on the historic Laguna Seca track.