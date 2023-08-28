Madison 2023, the order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|LAPS
|1
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|260 rounds
|2
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|+22.225
|3
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|+22.727
|4
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|+1 turn
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|+1 turn
|6
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|+1 turn
|7
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|+1 turn
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|+1 turn
|9
|Will Power
|Penske
|+1 turn
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|+1 turn
|11
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|+1 turn
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|+1 turn
|13
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|+1 turn
|14
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter
|+1 turn
|15
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|+1 turn
|16
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank
|+1 turn
|17
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|+1 turn
|18
|Linus Lundqvist
|Meyer Shank
|+2 turns
|19
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|+2 turns
|20
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|+2 turns
|21
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|+2 turns
|22
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|+2 turns
|23
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|+2 turns
|24
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|+3 turns
|25
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|Retired
|26
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|Retired
|27
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|Retired
|28
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|Retired
Race report
Weekend still full of surprises in the third last round of the IndyCar championship, held in the Italian evening on the World Wide Technology Raceway circuit in Madison, Illinois. A test that, even before the race, had reserved surprises with numerous penalties inflicted on leading drivers, guilty of having replaced the engine. Among these, the leader of the championship standings Alex Palouslipped to 14th, as well as his pursuer Scott Dixon, 16th at the start. Sentences that didn’t even spare Scott McLaughlin, author of the best time in qualifying but also relegated. In this way, pole position ended up in the hands of Josef Newgardenwho was presented with a golden opportunity: that of reducing the delay from Palou and at the same time that of becoming the first driver in IndyCar history to win on all oval circuits in the course of a season, Gateway being the fourth and last appointment on this type of track.
A goal that actually seemed to be in Newgarden’s hands, at least judging from the start (with the yellow flags displayed immediately on the first lap due to Pedersen’s accident) and from the following 113 laps, during which the American of Penske firmly maintained the lead of the race in front of O’Ward and Herta, previously authors of a good battle for the second place after the excellent sprint at the start of Malukas. With the second pit stops occurring shortly after the 100th of the 260 total laps, the story of the race suddenly changed at the 123rd lapaccomplice the Takuma Sato incident. The Japanese, who ended up against the barriers, in fact prompted most of the drivers to return to the pits for the third stop, unlike Dixon. The latter, provisional leader of the race at that moment, in fact took advantage of the yellow flags to subsequently make the second stop, thus opting for fuel savings and rejoining ahead of O’Ward and Newgarden. At the restart (in addition to the risk of contact between the latter), the New Zealander did not return to the pits for 70 laps, thus ensuring the leadership following the stops of his direct opponents due to the effect of the less stop.
A historic oval run will come to an end.@josefnewgarden has damage to the right rear toe link after contact with the wall.
📺: NBC & Peacock#INDYCAR // #Bommarito500 pic.twitter.com/2QD2zezVur
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) August 27, 2023
In all of this, the other twist took place just under 50 laps from the checkered flag, with Newgarden crashing into the barriers after going off the trajectory, retiring from the race. In this way, the Penske driver mathematically loses any chance of being able to fight for the world title in the last two races of the season. Dixon, on the other hand, did not miss a beat, who with the excellent strategy of the Chip Ganassi team conquered the his second win of the season, as well as his second in a rowbefore Pato O’Ward and David Malukas. The leader of the standings also takes advantage of the retirement Alex Palou, 7th at the finish line and now with a lead of .. points right from Dixon.
IndyCar/Driver Standings Post Madison 2023 (Round 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi
|565
|2
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi
|491
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Penske
|440
|4
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|429
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Penske
|426
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|397
|7
|Will Power
|Penske
|388
|8
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman
|343
|9
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|339
|10
|Colton Hertha
|Andretti
|331
|11
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti
|327
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti
|253
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|246
|14
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman
|241
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter
|218
|16
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger
|216
|17
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|195
|18
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi
|179
|19
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank
|177
|20
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|170
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger
|151
|22
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman
|146
|23
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|145
|24
|Conor Daly
|Meyer Shank
|120
|25
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne with HMD
|113
|26
|Benjamin Pedersen
|AJ Foyt
|102
|27
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank
|88
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|86
|29
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi
|65
|30
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter
|40
|31
|Linus Lundqvist
|Meyer Shank
|18
|32
|Tony Canaan
|Arrow McLaren
|13
|33
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti
|5
|34
|Tom Blomqvist
|Meyer Shank
|5
|35
|RC Enerson
|AJ Foyt
|5
Next appointment
With the parenthesis on ovals closed this year, IndyCar will be back on track in the next two weeks to complete the 2023 season. Consequently, from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 September, the series will arrive in Oregon for the Portland round, which could prove to be decisive for the assignment of the title. Otherwise, the season will decide the name of this year’s champion on the historic Laguna Seca track.
