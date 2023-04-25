Madison Anderson 27 years old, became the winner of La Casa de Los Famosos third season, causing reactions of all kinds, because nobody imagined that it would go too far, which has caused reactions of all kinds on social networks, in addition to his former colleagues.

And it is that many would think that Paty Navidad would be the winner of the reality show since only she and the current winner were left, but it was Madison Anderson, originally from Puerto Rico, who was crowned as the finalist by the public who voted for her in all moment.

It was with a red dress with which the former beauty queen She prepared for the grand finale without thinking that she would win, but for the public the blonde loved her thanks to her total sincerity, because at all times she tried to be as real as possible.

“That it better be crowned. It is a crown that does not come from judges but from real love for her for who she is. We love you Madison”, “Madison looks like Osmel’s doll … and they feel like Miss Universe”, “Wow, some time ago it seemed that Paty Navidad was going to win, and suddenly everything changed and Madison won,” write social networks.

Another of the things for which this model gained a lot of popularity is due to the friendship she made with Pepe Gámez, another of the finalists, but although many fans wanted to see them as a couple, in reality they were only great friends in recent weeks.