Al Dhafra (WAM)

The Zayed City Camel Mazayna recorded a remarkable competition between camel owners in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to win the first places in the runs dedicated to camels from the age of meeting within the fifth day of the third stations of Al Dhafra Festival in its 16th session. The organizing committee of the festival crowned the winners of the fifth day competitions for the age of encounters, in the presence of Zayed Sari Al Mazrouei, head of the events department in the Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee, and a number of officials, senior camel owners, and lovers of auctions and traditional competitions in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The results of the race for the camels of Their Highnesses Sheikhs – localities, resulted in the victory of “Bint Al-Reeh” for its owner, Sheikh Khalifa bin Saif bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, in the first place, and in the second place “Dajh” for its owner Sheikh Muhammad Sultan Salem Muhammad Al-Qasimi, and came in the third place “Al-Temas”. It was owned by Sheikh Muhammad Saqr Muhammad Al Qasimi, and in the fourth place was “Taw’a” for its owner, Sheikh Faleh Nasser Ali Al Thani, and in the fifth place was “Forged” by its owner, Sheikh Jassim Faisal Abdul Rahman Jassim Al Thani.

And it won the first place in the group of Qayat Talad for the sons of the tribes 1 – Majahim, “Al-Qaouda” for its owner, Hamad Mubarak Musallam Othith Al-Amiri, and for the round of the group of Qayat Talad for the sons of the tribes 1 – Localities, the first place was won by “Mayassa bin Mualla” for its owner Ali Muhammad Ali Murshed Al-Marar. The results resulted in the round of Qayat Talad for the sons of the tribes 2 – Majaheem, with the victory of «Al-Duwaila» for its owner, Muhammad Hamad Park Al-Marri, in the first place, while in the round of the round of relics of the sons of the tribes 2- Localities, it won the first place «Al-Dhayer» for its owner Abdulaziz Muhammad Ayed Ali Al-Qahtani. The results were recorded in the round of Objectives of Sharaya for Tribes 1 – Localities, where “Moazima” for its owner Abdullah Ahmed Khalifa Tawar Al-Kuwari won first place, while it won first place in the Round of Objectives of Sharaya for Tribesmen 2 – Localities, “Nair” for its owner Salem Nasser Salem Saqr Al-Mansoori. The group of Sharaya tribesmen 1 – Majaheem, “The Kingdom” for its owner, Mabkhout Muhammad Salih Saeed Al-Minhali, won the first place. And it won the first place in the round of relics of Al-Asayel Al-Mahajnat – localities, “corner” for its owner Abdullah Muhammad Abdullah Al-Saadi, and in the round of relics of Sharaya tribesmen open to partners – Majahim, it won first place “Al-Bahia” for its owner Hadef Khamis Al-Fandi Ghanem Al-Mazrouei, while she won first place in the round Luqayyat Sharaya for the sons of the tribes is open to partners – localities, “Al-Reem” owned by Mubarak Ali Muhammad Hamad Al-Mazrouei.