Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Madinat Zayed Hospital, one of the Al Dhafra hospitals of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has achieved a new achievement by re-obtaining the Joint Commission International accreditation for the fourth time in a row, after its commitment to applying international standards known as “high quality in hospital”, which is considered an achievement New to Al Dhafra Hospitals management in implementing international quality and excellence programs in its various health facilities.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals Department, stated that the Al Dhafra Hospitals Department is keen to develop comprehensive plans and programs to develop the health system, and to provide all elements of success to provide distinguished medical and treatment services to the residents of Al Dhafra region in various cities, explaining that Madinat Zayed Hospital obtained this prestigious accreditation. It comes as part of SEHA’s strategic goal, which aims to obtain this accreditation for all its health care service providers. He added: This voluntary process provides a continuous commitment on the part of the hospital to ensure a safe environment for patients and employees, and thanks to its volunteering to participate in many international programs such as The “Joint Commission International” program.

Al Mansoori indicated that the efforts of Al Dhafra Hospitals, which are in line with the strategies and directives of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), do not stop to provide treatment services that are in line with international and international standards, stressing that the continuation of the Madinat Zayed Hospital on the road to excellence and obtaining international accreditation for the fourth time in a row confirms the continuation of continuous work. For success and distinction.

Saeed Mohammed Thani Al Mazrouei, Director of Madinat Zayed Hospital, pointed out that this accreditation is an evaluation process carried out by health care organizations to determine whether the performance matches the standard requirements aimed at improving the quality of care and adhering to the highest standards of patient safety .. And he said: The process involves an accurate and comprehensive review of the facility. By consultants and a team of highly trained doctors, who aim for patient safety, and formulate their independent opinions on whether the healthcare facility meets stringent international standards aimed at improving the quality of healthcare provided.

Dr. Haifa Salem Al-Nahdi, Executive Medical Director of Al Dhafra Hospitals, confirmed that the renewal of the international accreditation of Madinat Zayed Hospital by the Joint Commission International (JCI) by 99.27% ​​indicates the extent of commitment and keenness of all medical, nursing, technical and administrative staff at Madinat Zayed Hospital for a better application. Practices in providing high quality and safe medical care at all stages of treatment, starting with patient arrival, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.