On the lines of Uttar Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government of Madhya Pradesh is also going to bring the Love Jihad Act. So that by implicating naïve girls, they can be forced to convert and then punish those who marry them. On this, the Madhya Pradesh government has called a special meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan said- “All the bills including the Freedom of Religion Bill 2020 … which could not be brought to the House due to the adjournment of the assembly session, are doing special of the cabinet tomorrow … will implement them through the ordinance … The law will come into force after cabinet with immediate effect. “

Let us know how much difference is there between the love jihad law of UP in MP’s love jihad law:

In Madhya Pradesh, there is a provision of punishment of 5 years in the case of conversion by threatening, intimidating or forcing. Also, there is a fine of Rs 25 thousand in this case. At the same time, in Uttar Pradesh, there is a penalty of 5 years and a fine of 15 thousand rupees.

In Madhya Pradesh, if a case of love jihad comes with any minor or scheduled caste, then there is a provision of 10 years punishment for the accused and a fine of Rs 50,000. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh also has a penalty of 3 to 10 years in this case and a fine of 25 thousand rupees.

In Madhya Pradesh, there is a fine of 1 lakh rupees, including 10 years in jail, collectively in the law against love jihad case. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh has a penalty of 3 to 6 years and a fine of Rs 50 thousand.