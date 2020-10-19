Bhopal: There is a by-election in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, election issues are also gaining momentum as elections are coming closer. While giving a speech during the campaign in the by-election, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath used derogatory words for BJP minister Imrati Devi, calling them items. When the controversy increased, Kamal Nath gave clarification. But what came out of Kamal Nath’s tongue gave a big issue to BJP, now Congress is on backfoot.

ABP News spoke to Imarti Devi on this issue, Imarti Devi called Kamal Nath as Kalanknath. Imarti Devi said, “I am a woman, and come from a poor house. Today, I am doing politics while chowk the home. If this is the case, is it not my right to do politics, what does Kamal Nath say that women cannot do politics. If he speaks like this for women, then it is Kalankanath not Kamal Nath.

Imarti Devi further said, “When I stayed in his party, I used to give him the status of elder brother. I used to touch his feet. But now what he has said to me, after this I consider him a demon. “He said that he is not a resident of Madhya Pradesh, he has come from a state where women are not respected. In our Madhya Pradesh, women are respected a lot.

Imarti Devi said, “I have worked with him, his form was already like this. I come from the Dalit community, tell them a photo in which they have given me the status of a chair. It was natural to sit in a cabinet meeting because I was a minister. But after this no such opportunity came when they gave us the chair with respect. ”

Imarti Devi further said, “When I go to his office, he used to say that I don’t have to talk to you, I don’t have 24 hours, to talk to you.” I also informed Jyotiraditya Scindia about this. I stayed in Congress, BJP leaders never talked like this with me while in opposition. If Sonia Gandhi’s daughter says any such words for Priyanka Gandhi, will this Congress speak like this? ”

BJP’s two-hour silence on Kamal Nath’s statement

After Kamal Nath’s statement, the BJP attacked the Congress without losing any time. BJP leader CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan is fasting for two hours under the leadership. This protest will run from 10 am to 12 noon in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the old assembly pass in Bhopal. BJP has also complained about Kamal Nath’s controversial statement to the Election Commission. There has been a demand that Kamal Nath be stopped from campaigning.

Kamal Nath is now clarifying on the backfoot with the statement

The by-elections are to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath is dreaming of returning to power in the hope of this election, but the statement on Imrati Devi has put him on the back foot. Kamal Nath is now clarifying his statement.

Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj ji you are saying Kamal Nath said the item. Yes, I have said the item because it is not an inconsistent word. I am also an item, you are also an item and in this sense we are all items. Agenda is written in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, is it disrespectful? Come in front and compete. People who have cheated the public try to garner sympathy and mercy.

read this also

Is China ready for war with Taiwan, increased number of troops, also deployed most modern missiles

Coronavirus: Provision of jail or fine for not wearing masks in Sri Lanka, strict rules to control infection