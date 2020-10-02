A Dalit woman has committed suicide after gang-rape in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh amid an uproar over the alleged gang rape and brutally murdered incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Three people gang-raped four days before the 32-year-old victim. The woman’s family alleges that the police took no action for three days. On Friday, police arrested three people, including an accused of rape.

SDOP from Gadarwara, SR Yadav said that Sub-Inspector Mishrilal Kodapa, assistant to the Gotitoria police outpost, has been suspended due to laxity in the case. “We have registered a case against Arvind and Parasu Chaudhary, who belong to the victim’s community,” he said. He further said that Arvind Chaudhary has been arrested and two others are on the lookout.

The trio reportedly raped the victim on Monday when she went to the farm to cut fodder for the animals. However, the ADOP said that the two nieces of the woman, who witnessed the incident, said that the accused caught and molested her, but did not confirm that the victim was raped. When they made noise, the accused fled from there.

The SDPO said that the woman and her husband complained verbally to the police station on the same day but the complaint was not clear that day. On Friday, when the woman went to fetch water, another woman, Leela Bai, chastised her, after which the victim went to the house and hanged her.

The husband of the deceased alleged that he had been complaining for three days, but the police did not register a case. Yadav said, “We have arrested Leela Bai.” Apart from this, Arvind’s father Moti Lal has also been arrested under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC, because he had said something derogatory to the woman. We have registered a gang rape case and are investigating further. ”