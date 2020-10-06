Madhya Pradesh: A speeding tanker hit a standing pick-up vehicle early Tuesday morning at the Chikalya Phata of Tirala police station on Indore-Ahmedabad road in Dhar district. The workers were in the pickup. Six people, including three children, were killed and 24 others were injured in the accident.

Collector of Dhar district, Shailendra Solanki, said that the accident took place around 3.30 am on Tuesday. He said that these laborers had come for harvesting soybeans and when they were going to their village Kodi Tanda after work, their vehicle got punctured. He said that while changing the tire by standing on the roadside vehicle, suddenly the tanker that came from behind at a high speed hit it strongly. Due to this, six people sitting in the vehicle died and 24 others were injured, out of which nine are in critical condition.

Solanki said that soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to hospitals in Tirala and Dhar. He said that the dead have been identified as Jitendra Kabbu Bhilala (10), Rajesh Bhil (12), Kuwar Singh Bhil (40), Santosh Singh Bhil (15), Sharmila Bhil (35) and Bhuri Bai (25). . All these people were from Kodi Tanda nearby.

Solanki told that whatever expenses will be incurred in the treatment of the injured, the administration will bear it.

