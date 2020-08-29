Heavy rain in Hoshangabad, gates of Tawa dam opened
Actually, due to heavy rains in the upper areas of Hoshangabad and catchment area of Tawa Dam, the water level of Tawa Dam is increasing. 9 gates of Tawa Dam were opened at 8.30 am on Friday. They discharged 173142 cusecs of water. Due to which the situation in the district worsened.
CM Shivraj will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has been told that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas and Sehore and Hoshangabad districts along with the Narmada River as well as places prone to hail.
Flood situation in Chhindwara: youth trapped on island, fisherman hanging from tree overnight
Flood situation in Chhindwara: youth trapped on island, fisherman hanging from tree overnight
Pench river in spate due to heavy rains in Chhindwara, lower settlements empty at night
Pench river in spate due to heavy rains in Chhindwara, lower settlements empty at night
Rain and flood havoc in MP, CM’s meeting
Rain and flood havoc in MP, CM’s meeting
MP Flood: Red alert in 4 districts on Narmada boom after opening of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dam gates
MP Flood: Red alert in 4 districts on Narmada boom after opening of Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dam gates
.
Leave a Reply