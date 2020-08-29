Heavy rain in Hoshangabad, gates of Tawa dam opened

Actually, due to heavy rains in the upper areas of Hoshangabad and catchment area of ​​Tawa Dam, the water level of Tawa Dam is increasing. 9 gates of Tawa Dam were opened at 8.30 am on Friday. They discharged 173142 cusecs of water. Due to which the situation in the district worsened.