new Delhi: The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chief Election Officer of the state on the ‘item’ statement of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Let me tell you that while addressing an election rally on Sunday, Kamal Nath allegedly used the word ‘item’ for BJP candidate Imrati Devi.

A senior Election Commission official said, “Based on the report received from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, we have sought a detailed report. It will be received by the commission on Tuesday. Based on this, the commission will consider.”

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent this matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. The Election Commission official said, “By the time we got the message from NCW, we had sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh.”

Shivraj Singh Chauhan staged a two-hour silence

Let me tell you that there is a political ruckus in Madhya Pradesh regarding this statement of Kamal Nath. On Monday, the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan staged a two-hour silence. After the completion of this house, he said, “I was hoping for clarification but shamefully the statement is being justified.” You can abuse me, call me by different names but for a woman this kind of statement is against all daughters and mothers. Women have been insulted during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) has crossed all limits. ”

Congress told drama to protest

At the same time, the Congress called Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s silent sit-in as ‘drama’. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh said why Shivraj was silent when a Dalit girl was raped in Hathras? Not a word of any BJP leader came out. Why was BJP silent then?

Madhya Pradesh: Reaction of Imarti Devi on ‘item’ statement, told ABP News – She is not Kamal Nath but Kalankanath