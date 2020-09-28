A shocking incident has come to light in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Purushottam Sharma, a DG rank officer of the police, brutally beat up the wife after being caught with another woman. He beat his wife in front of other employees in a government house. This incident has been captured in the CCTV installed in the house. The officer’s son has sent a video to the state’s home minister, DGP and the chief secretary, complaining of the father. The video is going viral on social media.

It is said that Purushottam Sharma was in contact with another woman. This news was done to his wife. One day the wife caught him red-handed with the woman. He protested this act of the husband, but Purushottam Sharma, who reached home the same day, beat the wife brutally. This video of the fight was captured in CCTV installed in the house. Purshottam Sharma’s son Parth Sharma is also an IRS officer. When he came to know about the incident at home, he has complained to the father of the authorities with video footage.

Women’s Commission recommended CM to be put in jail

Meanwhile, the matter has reached the State Women’s Commission. State Women’s Commission chairperson Shobha Ojha has said that a notice will be issued to the DG for this. Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma has said that this officer should be thrown out of Madhya Pradesh Police Service and put behind bars. I am writing to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for this.

Waiting for written complaint to Home Minister

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that he has received the information from the media. He said that action will be taken on written complaint.