Anuppur: FIR in Kotwali police station Anuppur on Tuesday night against BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahu Lal Singh for using derogatory words for Rajwati Singh, wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh from Anuppur Assembly seat. Is recorded.

Apart from this, the Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Commission has also sent a notice to Bisahu Lal Singh on this afternoon and sought a reply. Narendra Pal, police station in-charge of Kotwali police station Anuppur said, “Sections 294 and 506 of Indian Penal Code in our police station on Tuesday night against BJP candidate and state minister Bisahu Lal Singh on the complaint of Rajwati Singh, wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh. A case has been registered under ”.

A video of tribal leader Bisahulal Singh went viral on Monday, in which he used objectionable words against Rajwati Singh, the second wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh. Rajwati said in her complaint, “Bisahu Lal Singh has blamed my saintliness and thus committed criminal acts under sections 294 and 506 of IPC and section 66 of IT Act.”

Rajwati, who reached the Kotwali police station to register a case with a large number of women, was seen crying bitterly. Its video also went viral on social media. In the police station, Rajwati told the weeping media, “I used to treat Bisahulal as my father. Bisahulal has used such a dirty word for me that it makes me very sad.

Member of Madhya Pradesh State Women’s Commission Sangeeta Sharma told the media in Bhopal that the Commission has sought an explanation from Bisahu Lal Singh. Bisahu Lal is contesting the by-election from Anuppur seat as a BJP candidate. From this seat, he won the 2018 assembly election as a Congress candidate.

In the viral video, the minister is heard saying, “Why is Vishwanath Singh (Congress candidate) hiding information about his first wife and telling about his” mistress “in the nomination letter. He did not give information about his first wife, but has given a mistress. Why is he not telling about his first wife? ”

However, Vishwanath said in his statement, “All the allegations made by Bisahulal are baseless. I got married 15 years ago and I also have a 14 year old daughter. I will file a defamation case against him. This highlights the character of the BJP candidate. On the one hand, they pretend to be silent and on the other they insult women. People are watching everything.

It is to be known that Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister of the state Kamal Nath on Monday called Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi, who was crying bitterly on Monday as an ‘item’. Its video was shown on local television channels as well as went viral on social media.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other party leaders on Monday held a two-hour silence sitting at dharna at various places in protest against Imrati Devi being called an ‘item’. .

Read also:

After Punjab, now the Rajasthan government will bring a bill against the agricultural laws in the assembly, CM Gehlot announced

Face one name many, drug peddler arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore, Crime Branch team surprised by interrogation