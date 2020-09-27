The Congress has released a list of nine candidates for the assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. Among the nine assembly seats, Pankaj Upadhyay from Jaura, Ajab Kushwaha from Sumwali, Satish Sikarwar from Gwalior East, Hanaballabh Shukla from Pohri, Kanhaiya Ram Lodhi from Mogul, Parul Sahu from Surkhi, Uttam Raj Narayan Singh from Mandhata, Abhishek Singh Tinku from Bandwar , Rakesh Patidar has been declared candidate from Suwasara.

Let us know that the by-elections are to be held in 27 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. In view of the danger of corona infection, the Election Commission is currently submitting security money online for nomination papers, affidavits and nominations from candidates. However, the dates for the election have not been announced yet. This election is very important for the ruling party of Madhya Pradesh BJP because here earlier there was Congress government headed by Kamal Nath but the political equations changed in the middle and the state got changed.

Congress issues list of nine candidates for the upcoming by-election to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/3ACGsDV04F

At the same time, political parties are also in the process of campaigning. For the first time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia appeared on stage together in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh. The two leaders named their pair the Shiv-Jyoti Express.

Addressing the gathering in Rajpur, Chief Minister Chauhan said, what will be the conduct of a Chief Minister like Kamal Nath, who was not listening to his MLAs. So Maharaj brought the government on the road and stood. Chief Minister Chouhan said on the empty treasure found from the former Congress government that the policy, intentions and leaders of the Congress were not good, so Lakshmiji was angry with them.