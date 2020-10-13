Bhopal: As the color of the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh has deepened, the war of words between the leaders has intensified. Congress President Kamal Nath and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan are speaking to each other in some election meetings, which is becoming an issue.

Kisan Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar laughed at a rally two days ago by calling CM Shivraj in front of Kamal Nath as ‘hungry-naked’. The entire BJP has become aggressive on that.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan told reporters in Bhopal BJP office that the Congress called them hungry and naked and made the poor laugh. He said, “The Congress has made me laugh at the poor and not the poor by calling me hungry. That’s why I am in pain and the Congress will get the answer to my laughter. “

BJP has made this comment of Congress part of its campaign. BJP Election Management Committee President Bhupendra Singh has said that in the by-elections the party will surround the Congress by making it an issue because the BJP is the party of the poor. The party and its leaders will not tolerate insulting the poor.

At the same time, the Congress has described this statement of its leader as a normal jumla. Along with this, he described BJP as a gimmick in the name of the poor. On the other hand, BJP made this statement a social media campaign and said, “If being poor is a crime then I too started Shivraj”. Now this issue will disturb the Congress for a few days.

