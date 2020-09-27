Bhopal: For the upcoming assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress Party has released the list of 9 more candidates. The party has Pankaj Upadhyay from Jaura, Ajab Kushwaha from Sumawali, Satish Sikawar from Gwalior East, Hariballabh Shukla from Pohri, Kanhaiya Ram Lodhi from Mungaoli, Parul Sahu from Surkhi, Uttam Raj Narayan Singh from Mandhata, Abhishek Singh from Badnawar from Tinku Bana and Suwasra. Rakesh Patidar has been given a ticket. Earlier, the party had released a list of 15 candidates.

When the Election Commission convened a press conference on Friday, it was expected that the dates of the by-elections in other states, including Madhya Pradesh, would be announced along with the elections to the assembly of Bihar, though this did not happen.

Announcing the dates of the elections to the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Commission has said that letters have been received from several states regarding Corona, discussion is going on and the by-elections will be announced on September 29. Due to non-announcement of dates by the Election Commission, the political parties of the state have got some more time to come under the code of conduct.

Out of 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, 28 seats are still vacant. Two seats were vacated due to the demise of MLAs, while Congress MLAs resigned in 25 seats. In support of Jyotiraditya Scindia, 22 Congress MLAs resigned simultaneously. Due to this, the Kamal Nath government of the state came in a minority. Kamal Nath had to resign as Chief Minister even before the floor test.

