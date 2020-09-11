Bhopal: The Congress has released the list of candidates for 15 seats for the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 11 seats are reserved. By-elections are going to be held in 27 assembly constituencies in the state. According to the rule, elections are to be held on vacant assembly seats within six months. In such a situation, a period of six months is going to end on September 10.

Which ticket is on which seat?

Ravindra Singh Tomar from Dimani seat, Satyaprakash Shekarwar from Ambah seat, Mevaram Jatav from Gohad seat, Sunil Sharma from Gwalior seat, Suresh Raje from Dabra seat, Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander seat, Pragilal Jatav from Karera seat, Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal from Bamosi seat. , Asha Doher from Ashok Nagar seat, Vishwanath Singh Kunjam from Anuppur Singh, Madanlal Chaudhary Ahivar from Sanchi seat, Vipin Wankhede from Agar seat, Rajveer Singh Baghel from Hatpipalia seat, Ram Kishan Patel from Nepanagar seat and Premchand Guddu from Sanwar seat. Have a ticket

Mathematics of seats in Madhya Pradesh

There are 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Out of the vacant 27 seats, BJP has to win nine seats and it will achieve the majority figure of 116. At present, BJP has 107 and Congress has 72 MLAs.

