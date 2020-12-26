Bhopal: Bill against Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh has been approved by the Cabinet. A special meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. In this meeting, the cabinet passed the Religious Freedom Bill -2020.

Now this bill will be introduced in the assembly. The assembly session is starting in MP from 28 December. There is a provision for a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Love Jihad case, while a provision of one lakh fine has also been kept. The cases registered under this Act will be non-bailable. As soon as this Act comes into existence, the ‘Madhya Pradesh Dharma Swatantria Act 1968’ will be repealed.

Last month, Shivraj Singh Chauhan had talked about bringing a law against Love Jihad in a meeting of officials. Chief Minister Chouhan said that conversion of love jihad and marriage in any form will not work in the state. It is completely illegal and illegal.

What is special in the bill

There is a provision of imprisonment for a minimum of one year and maximum of five years and a penalty of at least 25 thousand rupees for conversion of religion.

There is a provision of a minimum of two years and maximum of ten years imprisonment and a penalty of not less than 50 thousand rupees for conversion of religion of women / minor / scheduled / scheduled tribe.

There is a provision of imprisonment for a minimum of three years and maximum of ten years and a penalty of at least 50 thousand rupees for converting religion by hiding its religion.

There is a provision of minimum five years and maximum of ten years imprisonment and at least one lakh rupees penalty for converting mass religion.

There is a provision of imprisonment for a minimum of five years and maximum of ten years for conversion of religion more than once.

The return to ancestral religion is not considered a religion conversion in this act. Ancestral religion is believed to be the religion of his father at the time of birth.

It is necessary to inform the District Magistrate 6 days in advance of a person who converts his religion or a religious person converting his religion.

There is a provision for a minimum penalty of three years, maximum of five years and a fine of Rs 50 thousand if the District Magistrate is not informed 6 days in advance.

