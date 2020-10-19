Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has a by-election for 28 seats next month, with 15 days left in voting. But before this, Mahabharata has erupted in Congress-BJP on the insult of women minister. Former CM Kamal Nath has said such words about Imrati Devi, minister of Shivraj government, which BJP has turned red. In protest, the big leaders of MP BJP including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan are going to keep a silent fast from ten to twelve in the morning.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who made a controversial statement about Imrati Devi, has now joined the BJP along with Scindia and has become a minister in the Shivraj government. BJP has made Imrati Devi its candidate from Dabra assembly seat. On Sunday, when Kamal Nath reached Dabra to campaign for Congress candidate Surendra Raje, his tongue slipped in the direction of targeting Imrati Devi.

BJP will observe two hours fast, complaint made to Election Commission

After Kamal Nath’s statement, the BJP attacked the Congress without losing any time. It was announced that the Madhya Pradesh BJP will hold a two-hour silence today. CM Shivraj himself will picket the old assembly pass in Bhopal in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. BJP has also complained about Kamal Nath’s controversial statement to the Election Commission. There has been a demand that Kamal Nath be stopped from campaigning.

Imrati Devi attacked Kamal Nath over the statement

Imarti Devi has also hit back on Kamal Nath. But they have also raised questions on the character of the people of Bengal in the matter of answering on which there can be a ruckus. Imarti Devi said that she does not know how to respect women from Bengal. He said, “He is a Bengali man, he came to Madhya Pradesh only to become the Chief Minister. What to say if they do not have civilization. He has gone mad from the post of Chief Minister and is now roaming all over Madhya Pradesh by becoming a lunatic. Now what can we say in this, we cannot say anything.

Kamal Nath is now clarifying on the backfoot with the statement

The by-elections are to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath is dreaming of returning to power in the hope of this election, but the statement on Imrati Devi has put him on the back foot. Kamal Nath is now clarifying his statement.

Kamal Nath said, “Shivraj ji you are saying Kamal Nath said the item. Yes, I have said the item because it is not an inconsistent word. I am also an item, you are also an item and in this sense we are all items. Agenda is written in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, is it disrespectful? Come in front and compete. People who have cheated the public try to garner sympathy and mercy.

Keeping drinking my coke an issue, will it clear the public’s tears – Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said, “When the people of Madhya Pradesh are drinking sips of blood, then instead of wiping their tears, BJP is making the issue of drinking my coke. Is this an issue? ((Is this connected with the lives of the people? Tell Shivraj ji that if Kamal Nath stops drinking coke, will the Mafia Raj in the state stop? Rape will stop? Farmers will stop suicide? Poisonous alcohol will stop innocent deaths.) Will she go? ‘

