Bhopal Action has been taken on DG level IPS officer Purushottam Sharma in Madhya Pradesh. Purushottam Sharma has been removed from his post. A copy of this order has also been issued by the home department of the government. It is clearly written in this order that Purushottam Sharma is relieved with immediate effect.

In this whole matter, the answer of IPS officer Purushottam Sharma has also come in the questions. Giving clarification, he said that this is a family matter. He did not fight while trying to save himself.

What is the matter

Purushottam Sharma, a DGP level officer in Madhya Pradesh, was suspiciously caught red handed by a wife at a woman’s house. After this, Sharma reached home and assaulted his wife. His son Partha Gautam Sharma had sent a video of both the incident to the Home Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP, pleading to register a complaint against the father. There has been a demand on behalf of the son that the strictest action should be taken against the father and now the MP government has taken action on Purushottam Sharma.

Explain that in his first statement, Purushottam Sharma had said in this case that he accepts the charge of assault and whatever action the government takes. Purushottam also said that this is my family matter and I am fed up with the relationship with my wife.

