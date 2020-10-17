Madhuri Dixit, one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood, is celebrating the 21st anniversary of her wedding on Saturday, 17 October. Madhuri Dixit married Sri Ram Nene in the year 1999. The actress has shared old pictures of her husband on social media on this special day. Along with this, he has written a cute note. From fans to Sylabs congratulating Madhuri Dixit on her post.

Madhuri Dixit shares old photos

Madhuri Dixit shared throwback pictures with her husband Shriram Nene on her Instagram account. With this, the actress wrote, ‘Another year full of romance with the man of my dreams is beginning today. We are very different from each other but I am very happy to have you in my life. Happy wedding anniversary Ram.



Sriram Nene also posted

At the same time, Shriram Nene also shared a picture of himself and Madhuri Dixit on his Instagram account. With this he wrote, ’21 years ago got Soulmate and our journey started. Every day spent with you is amazing and exciting. Happy 21st Anniversary. ‘



Madhuri Dixit gave many hits

Talking about the workfront, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Kalank. She was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in this film. After a long time she was seen on screen with Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri Dixit has worked in many hit films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Son’ in her career.