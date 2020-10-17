Madhuri Dixit shared throwback pictures with her husband Shriram Nene on her Instagram account. With this, the actress wrote, ‘Another year full of romance with the man of my dreams is beginning today. We are very different from each other but I am very happy to have you in my life. Happy wedding anniversary Ram.
Sriram Nene also posted
At the same time, Shriram Nene also shared a picture of himself and Madhuri Dixit on his Instagram account. With this he wrote, ’21 years ago got Soulmate and our journey started. Every day spent with you is amazing and exciting. Happy 21st Anniversary. ‘
Madhuri Dixit gave many hits
Talking about the workfront, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Kalank. She was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in this film. After a long time she was seen on screen with Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri Dixit has worked in many hit films like ‘Devdas’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’, ‘Khalnayak’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Son’ in her career.
.
