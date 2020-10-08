Madhuri shared the video on Instagram Madhuri Dixit shared her video on Instagram. While Dr. Nene is seen making Khichdi in the video, Madhuri is telling him how to make. While sharing the video, Madhuri has captioned that Sabudane’s khichdi is her favorite.

Video: Shriram-Madhuri’s sabudane khichdi

Shriram asks- What is Quomin called in Hindi? This video is very funny. This is because Shriram is cooking in the kitchen. By the way, even a few novices seem to be, because in the video, he asks Madhuri what does Qumin say in Hindi, Madhuri replies that it is called Jeera.

Madhuri gave dance training in lockdown When the world was under lockdown due to corona infection, Madhuri Dixit gave online dance training to the people sitting at home. Not only this, she also gave a new haircut to husband Shriram Nene. Now they seem to have taken the responsibility of teaching Patidev how to cook.

Madhuri Dixit was seen in ‘Kalank’ Talking about the workfront, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s film Kalank. She was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in this film. After a long time, Madhuri appeared on the screen with Sanjay Dutt. By the way, every couple should learn from Madhuri and Shriram Nene that no matter how it is in the kitchen, they should share a lot of hands.

In normal life, this question has always been a matter of curiosity about what our celebrities eat, how they live? Ever since social media has come, at least we have come to know that we are like ordinary people. They also live on the same lentils and rice. Now take your Madhuri Deeksha. Sabudane’s polemic is his favorite. In such a situation, when hungry, her husband Dr. Sriram Nene cooked for them the cost of sabudana from the heart. Eaten himself and also played beloved Madhuri.