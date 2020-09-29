A video of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is getting viral on social media these days. In the video, Madhuri is seen dancing to her own famous song ‘Dhak-Dhak Karne Laga’ wearing a black sari. Madhuri Dixit’s style of dancing in the video looks quite awesome. Mouni Roy is also seen trying her best to match her steps.

This dance video of Madhuri Dixit has been shared by her fanpage with her Instagram account, which fans are also seen praising her very much. In the video, Madhuri is also seen giving expressions in her style with dance. Remo D’Souza, Karan Johar and Ranvir Shorey also play a lot of applause, watching Madhuri Dixit dance.

Does old Anjali bhabhi want to come back in ‘Tarak Mehta …’? Know what the actress said

Forensic report of AIIMS came out, poison not found in Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera

This video has been viewed more than 3 lakh times. Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s work front, she was seen in ‘Kalank’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’ last year. Apart from this, Madhuri stays connected with her fans through social media. She often encourages fans to dance and fitness.