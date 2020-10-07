Madhuri Dixit wrote cute message for Renuka
Madhuri wrote in the post, we have a lot of memories together that will always be alive. From ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ to ‘Bucket List’, spending time with you has always been a fun experience. Wish you a very happy birthday and have a great year.
Madhuri and Renuka got up and started dancing
In this video, both of them are seen sitting together in a function. Then the song ‘Lo Chali Main’ plays. Madhuri and Renuka get up and start dancing there. Both sisters were made in the film. Madhuri’s film was a tremendous hit. Its songs are very popular even today and they are popular in marriage functions.
