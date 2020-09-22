In Bollywood, the issue of drugs is spreading like fire, in which the names of the top film stars are coming. After top Bollywood actresses like Sara Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, now the name of film maker Madhu Mantena Verma has come up. Madhu Mantane has been called by the NCB for questioning yesterday.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted on this, “People like Madhu Mantena and Karan Johar are drug addicts themselves and have insulted Punjab and Sikh community through their filthy film. Has demanded an inquiry into the relations with the anti-national people against the makers. Madhu Mantena produced the film Udta Punjab. “

Deepika Padukone’s name has surfaced in the drugs case. After Deepika’s drugs connection, now her chat has also surfaced, after which it is believed that now Deepika’s difficulties may also increase.

Deepika’s difficulties may increase in Drugs case, read full chat here asking Karisma for ‘goods’

Along with this, let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty has been arrested in the case of drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput case and he has disclosed the names of 25 Bollywood celebs. So far the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh, Simon Khambata and Shraddha Kapoor had appeared in this case.