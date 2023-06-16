The 26-year-old Swiss rider from Bahrain had made a 30m high-speed flight yesterday during the fifth stage

L. Gialanella – G. Nigro

Gino Mader didn’t make it. The 26-year-old Swiss rider had fallen into a ravine yesterday during the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland making a 30-metre flight between stones. Unconscious when he was rescued, after being revived he was taken by helicopter to hospital in Chur, where he was in a coma in serious condition. His team, Team Bahrain, gave the news.

THE TEAM — “Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” Team Bahrain wrote. “We are devastated by the loss. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm have been an inspiration to all of us,” said Milan Erzen, CEO of the team. “Not only was he a very talented cyclist, but a fantastic person. off the bike. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honor, keeping his memory on every road we ride. We are determined to show the spirit and passion that Gino has shown and he will always remain an integral part of our team.” And again: “Gino’s family have asked for privacy as they mourn his loss and we kindly ask that their wishes are respected. Gino, thank you for the light, joy and laughter you have brought to all of us, we will miss you as a driver and as a person. Today and every day we ride for you, Gino”. See also The Milan derby settles the accounts with history

WHO WAS — Gino Mader was born on January 4, 1997 in Flawil, in the canton of St. Gallen, east of Zurich, near Lake Constance. 1.81 tall by 61 kilos, with the slender physique of a climber, he had grown up in the Velo Club Mendrisio, one of the best Swiss youth teams, before turning professional in 2019 in the South African Dimension Data (later Ntt). From 2021 he ran for the Bahrain team, the formation of Damiano Caruso. He was one of Switzerland’s best talents, both on the road and on the track, and Fabian Cancellara would have liked to build his Tudor on him in the 2024 season. Mader had only won three victories, but his performance was always very high. The pearl was precisely in Italy, at the Giro 2021, with victory in the sixth stage, Grotte di Frasassi-Ascoli Piceno, 160 km and uphill finish in San Giacomo above the capital. That day he broke away and resisted the return of Egan Bernal, second at 12 ”. Then the fifth place in the standings at the Vuelta 2021, with the best young rider’s jersey. Last year he finished second in the Tour de Romandie. We also remember his angry gesture on the uphill finish line of La Colmaine at Paris-Nice 2021: he was winning when the yellow jersey Roglic, who was dominating the race, overtook him 20 meters away. It would have been his first as a professional. Mader was also an excellent pistard, especially in the pursuit quartet and in the Omnium: silver at the 2015 World Junior Championships, he was part of the Swiss quartet who met and challenged Ganna’s Azzurri many times. See also IMSA | Acura introduces the ARX-06 LMDh for 2023

THE FALL — In Thursday’s fifth stage Mader crashed at 90km/h on the descent from the summit of Albula, one of Switzerland’s historic mountains, to the finish line in La Punt. A dangerous dive, so much so that the world champion Evenepoel had criticized the organizers yesterday: “It’s just for show. Why didn’t we make it to the top?”. We recall that the Flemish had fallen downhill from the Muro di Sormano in the 2020 Giro di Lombardia. Mader ended up in a ravine and slammed into the stones that surrounded him: the rescuers found him senseless, lying in a pool of water . Immediately revived on the spot, he was taken by helicopter to Chur hospital in desperate condition. In addition to Mader, the American Sheffield (Ineos) also crashed, suffering a concussion but is in good condition.