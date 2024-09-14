Madeline Prickett, 34, from Arnhem, who went missing in China as a baby, has found her biological parents this month. This happened after a DNA match and with the help of a foundation and the police. The Arnhem woman was literally carried home by her mother, who could only cry with joy. “This was one of the most beautiful days of my life,” the Dutch woman said in an interview with this site.

