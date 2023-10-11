Madelene Wright, signature goal from football to Onlyfans

Madelene Wright divides her time between spectacular goals and a life as a social star. From Instagram (over 325 thousand followers) to Onlyfans, the 25-year-old English footballer gives emotions to her followers. In 2020 Charlton he sent her away after a series of videos she shared on Snapchat first at a party and then in his Range Rover drinking champagne.

From there Madelene Wright built her new life and with OlyFans earnings have arrived that probably couldn’t even be dreamed of by kicking a ball. “What happened opened many doors for me in other sectors,” she told The Sun.

“It was almost as if one career was over, while another was just starting,” the words of Madelene Wright. But football remains his great passion. In recent weeks she has returned to playing (with the Leyton Orient Women) also scoring, among other things, a spectacular goal in the FA Cup (the FA Cup) against Cheshunt: dribbling from the left tile of the pitch, then she concentrated and closed her action with a curling shot from outside the area which bypassed the innocent opposing goalkeeper. “Happy to be back”his heartfelt social commentary accompanying the video with the goal scored.

