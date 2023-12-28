Madelene Wright, English footballer scores with Onlyfans: hot December

A photo in the mirror lingerie: “December” he writes Madelene Wrightthe English footballer playing for Leyton Orient Fc who scores very hot goals on the net: from Instagram to Onlyfans.

Between football and social media, the 25-year-old dreams of making it big in real estate sector.

But football is in his heart, in recent days he posted a photo with his team's shirt while pointing at the opponent: “Until 2024”, the caption with the emoticon of two crossed fingers and a ball.









A few weeks ago, Madelene Wright also scored a spectacular goal in the FA Cup (the FA Cup) against Cheshunt: dribbled starting from the left, then centralized and finished her action with a curling shot from outside the area.

Madelene Wrigt, hot December for the English footballer











Madelene Wright, the English footballer in her Barbie World









