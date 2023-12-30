Madelene Wright, Barbie in pink lingerie and goals between football and Onlyfans. The photos

Madelene Wright, Barbie in pink lingerie and goals between football and Onlyfans. The photos

Madelene Wright, English footballer scores with Onlyfans: hot December

A photo in the mirror lingerie: “December” he writes Madelene Wrightthe English footballer playing for Leyton Orient Fc who scores very hot goals on the net: from Instagram to Onlyfans.

Between football and social media, the 25-year-old dreams of making it big in real estate sector.

But football is in his heart, in recent days he posted a photo with his team's shirt while pointing at the opponent: “Until 2024”, the caption with the emoticon of two crossed fingers and a ball.









A few weeks ago, Madelene Wright also scored a spectacular goal in the FA Cup (the FA Cup) against Cheshunt: dribbled starting from the left, then centralized and finished her action with a curling shot from outside the area.

Madelene Wrigt, hot December for the English footballer











Madelene Wright, the English footballer in her Barbie World









