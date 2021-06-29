Madeleine van Toorenburg (CDA) is one of the candidates for the new Executive Board of Limburg. The newspaper reports that The Limburger. The candidacy is remarkable, because the Christian Democrats initially wanted to be part of the coalition and later did not want to be part of the coalition.

Van Toorenburg did not want to confirm the message on Tuesday morning, but did not deny it either. “The king’s commissioner will come at noon with a statement. Let’s just wait for that.”

The lawyer Van Toorenburg (53) stopped as a member of the House of Representatives after the recent elections. She was a member of the national parliament for fourteen years. Van Toorenburg, born in The Hague, has no Limburg background.

Commotion

The province of Limburg needs new administrators because of the crisis, which arose after a NRC-publication about landscape organization IKL and its director, former CDA deputy Herman Vrehen. During the commotion that arose about this, all seven deputies and the king’s commissioner left.

In addition to Van Toorenburg, five others are candidates in Limburg to become deputy. Four of them have a background as alderman: Stephan Satijn (VVD, Venlo), Geert Gabriëls (GroenLinks, Weert), Ad Roest (Lokaal Limburg) and Lia Roefs (PvdA, Bergen). The latter was also a Member of Parliament for the Social Democrats from 2004 to 2010. Maarten van Gaans (D66) is currently a political advisor to the D66 parliamentary group. Incumbent members of parliament or former deputies were excluded from a post in advance.

Acting Commissioner of the King Johan Remkes (VVD) has started recruiting candidate deputies himself, after negotiations for a new council stalled earlier this year. Since April Remkes has formed the GS on his own. He says he finds it irresponsible if this situation continues any longer.

The provincial council of Limburg still has to approve the appointment of the nominated deputies. They will talk about the candidates next Friday.

Minister Kajsa Ollongren (D66, Interior) will visit the provincial government in Maastricht next week to receive the profile for Remkes’ successor. He is expected to be appointed this fall.