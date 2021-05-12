His disappearance in 2007 in a Portuguese tourist town was the beginning of a long and complicated case that kept the world in suspense. And this Wednesday, fourteen years later, Madeleine McCann’s parents commemorate her 18th birthday with the hope of seeing her alive again.

Little “Maddie”, whose image went around the world, disappeared from his room on May 3, 2007 in Praia da Luz, where he was on vacation with his family.

His disappearance, shortly before his fourth birthday, on May 12, triggered an extraordinary investigation and international media coverage. But no trace of the girl has ever been found, despite the identification of a suspect last year in Germany.

At the time, the now defunct tabloid News of the World even offered £ 1.5 million ($ 2.1 million or € 1.7 million) for any information leading to Maddie’s recovery.

Despite the extraordinary international coverage that followed Maddie’s disappearance and the twists and turns that followed, her birthday is not expected to have much of an impact.

A source close to the family told AFP that the McCanns, concerned about their privacy, sThey would only make a statement if there was a major turn in the case. His priority is to protect Maddie’s little siblings from being in the spotlight, either.

After being ubiquitous in the media in the aftermath of the disappearance, the parents only communicate with the public through a website dedicated to the search for their daughter.

A week before the birthday, Kate and Gerry McCann posted a message on the website about the “lost or stolen” years with their daughter. “We cling to hope, even if it is scant, to see Madeleine again,” they stated in the message.

After 14 months of controversial investigations, marked by the imputation of the girl’s parents, who were later exonerated, and the dismissal of the inspector in charge of the investigation, the Portuguese police closed the case in 2008 to reopen it five years later.

The investigation took a new turn last year when German police identified a new suspect, a multi-recidivist pedophile whom the press dubbed “Christian B.” This man is currently serving a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in 2005 in Praia da Luz.

Apparently, he lived for several years in a house near the tourist complex and worked in the area, especially in the restaurant sector. He was identified as a result of information received by the British authorities who had launched a new appeal on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the disappearance.

On the eve of Maddie’s 18th birthday, Hans Christian Wolters, a spokesman for the Brunswick prosecution, told AFP that “the suspect was the subject of various proceedings, but we do not expect any of them to be concluded soon.”

According to recent reports in the British press, German police expect to charge the suspect within three months for a rape committed in 2004, a 30-minute drive from where the British girl disappeared. When asked about these claims, Wolters claimed that this three-month period was “unfortunately false information.”

London metropolitan area police continue to deal with Madeleine McCann’s case like that of a missing person and continues to investigate.