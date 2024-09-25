The suspect in the case of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner, He would have confessed to having taken a girl from an apartment in Portugalaccording to statements made by a former co-star in a German court on Wednesday.

Laurentiu Codin testified that Brueckner asked him if the detainee was also in jail for crimes involving children. During that conversation in 2020, Brueckner allegedly admitted to kidnapping “a little girl” while trespassing on a property in the Algarvewhere he resided at the time.

Brueckner has been named as the prime suspect in the kidnapping and disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who vanished in 2007 while on holiday with her family at a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

The girl, only three years old, He disappeared one night when his parents were having dinner with friends. Despite being under arrest for other crimes, including rape, Brueckner has never confessed his involvement in the Madeleine case to the authorities.

In his statements, Codin mentioned that Brueckner told him that he had robbed Portugal and that he did so in a region known for hosting hotels and wealthy people.

According to Codin, Brueckner confessed to having entered a property through an open window, looking for money. Although he didn’t find what he was looking for, he came across a girl and decided to take her with him. This revelation was reported by media such as the ‘Daily Mail’ and ‘The Mirror’.

According to Laurentiu Codin’s testimony, two hours after Christian Brueckner kidnapped the girl, there were already “police and dogs everywhere”, which led him to quickly leave the area. Codin claimed to be merely repeating what Brueckner had confessed to him during a conversation.

Brueckner told him that he was accompanied by a person, with whom he had an argument, and that this person was supposedly his wife. He also told her that he took the girl to Portugal in his car.l, but when the police and dogs arrived at the house, he decided to leave and disappear.

In that same conversation, Brueckner asked Codin if it was possible to extract a child’s DNA from buried bones.

The detainee also said that Brueckner He confessed to having kidnapped and raped girls on a bus he ownedThe German, however, would never have mentioned the murders.

Brueckner is serving a sentence for the rape of a pensioner in Praia da Luz. He is on trial in Germany for cases unrelated to Madeleine McCann, which he is accused of between 2000 and 2017.

O Globo Brasil / GDA.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.