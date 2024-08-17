Blocked, exasperated, tired, worried, helpless in the face of a discomfort that has not yet been resolved since yesterday. It is a real odyssey that many Italian tourists are experiencing in Madeira these hours. They are the ones who tell the story of the discomfort that has been going on since the day of Ferragosto. «Good morning, we are 200 Italians stuck in Madeira, young people, elderly people, children, newborns, cancer patients, people who need drugs to treat pathologies. We were due to return on Thursday 15th August at 19.40 with WizzAir. That day due to adverse weather conditions our flight was cancelled. They rescheduled us for the following day, Friday 16th August at 11.15, so yesterday. In the meantime we were left without shelter, without food, without water. Only after insistence were some of us given a 5 euro voucher, which should have been enough for us to live for 16 hours, considering the very high prices at airports. We slept on the floor, we couldn’t wash ourselves.”

The dramatic story continues. “Yesterday, August 16, from 11am they moved our flight to 1pm, then to 3pm, then to 6pm and then they cancelled it again and definitively, yesterday there was no bad weather and all the other flights left, when we asked for help we were literally told “find a flight, it’s your business”. From that moment on, no one at the airport was able to help us, some did not want to help us. Wizz Air contacted us only through a recorded disk, those who called an operator were told “either Refund or flight move to August 29th”, and when we insisted to help us we were told if they don’t give me an answer I’ll hang up on them because there’s no point in talking”. We called the embassy, ​​the Farnesina, the Italian armed forces, ENAC, no one helped us and we are stuck here. For yesterday we were given 2 vouchers (12 and 28 euros) and only at 9pm did they find us a place in a hotel, which was very far away at that. We ask that this news be made public, so that someone can take action to help us.”